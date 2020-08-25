Nokia C3 And Nokia 5.3 Launched in India: HMD Global on Tuesday launched four new handsets in India. The company introduced Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 in the country under the Nokia brand. While Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3 are smartphones, the Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 come in the feature phones category. The company claims that the Nokia C3 is first launched in India. Also Read - Nokia to Launch Feature Phone at Rs.999, Dual Sim Variant at Rs.1200

HMD Global launched the last Nokia phone in India in June this year, when the company launched the Nokia 5310 Express Music. This feature phone is part of Nokia’s classic series, which features Nokia 105 and Nokia 3310. However, HMD Global has already launched Nokia 5.3 in Europe with 189 euros.

Introducing a range of 4 new Nokia phones. There's one for everyone. #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/qjvHPoR30R — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) August 25, 2020

Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3 Price

Nokia 5.3’s 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 13,999, while the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 15,499. This Nokia handset comes in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal color. Its sale will start in the country from 1 September. Pre-booking can be done for the phone from 25 August i.e. today. Whereas, Nokia C3’s 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage has been launched for Rs 7,499, while 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant has been launched for Rs 8,999. Nokia C3 comes in Nordic Blue and Sand color. Its sale will start from 17 September. Pre-booking of the phone will start from September 1.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications

This Nokia smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD + (1600×720 pixels) screen. Waterdrop notch is on the screen. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor has been given in the phone. RAM is 4 GB and 6 GB. 64 GB option is available for inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased to 512 GB via microSD card. Nokia’s smartphone has a quad rear camera setup for photography. The phone has 13 megapixels, 5 megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor with aperture F / 1.8. The rear camera supports night mode, portrait mode etc. Users get an 8-megapixel front sensor with aperture F / 2.2 for selfie.

To give power to the handset, a 4000mAh battery has been provided, which claims to have talk time of up to 22 hours and standby time of up to 18 hours. Nokia 5.3 runs on the stock Android 10 operating system. In this phone, the company is promising Android upgrades for two years and security updates for 3 years. The smartphone has features like 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C and dual SIM support.

Nokia C3 Specifications

Nokia C3 is being promoted as a Made-in-India smartphone. Nokia C3 has a 5.99-inch HD + screen. The phone has a Unisoc sc9863a processor. RAM is 2 GB and 3 GB. The phone has the option of 16 GB and 32 GB inbuilt storage. Nokia C3 runs on stock Android 10. The handset has features such as 3.5mm audio jack, dual sim support and micro-USB port.

Nokia C3 has an 8-megapixel rear camera. There is a 5-megapixel front camera on the front for the selfie. The phone has a 3040mAh removable battery. Nokia C3 claims to get up to 50 hours of talk time on 2G networks, up to 23 hours of talk time on 3G networks, and up to 22 hours of talk time on 4G.