HMD Global has finally launched the Nokia C3 smartphone in China. The device is already available for pre-order in the country and is listed on the Jingdong e-commerce website. The company has finalized the price of this smartphone in the budget range. Users have got thick bezel, an octa-core processor, and a single camera in Nokia C3. Apart from this, this smartphone has been launched in the market with two color options – Nordic Blue and Sand Gold. As of now, there's no information about when the company will launch this latest smartphone in India.

The Nokia C3 smartphone's 3 GB RAM and 32 storage models are priced at 699 Chinese yuan (around Rs 7,500). The sale of the Nokia C3 will start on August 13. However, information related to the launch of this smartphone in other countries, including India, has not yet been revealed.

Nokia C3 Specifications:

The Nokia C3 smartphone has a 5.99-inch HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 720×1,440 pixels. Also, the screen gets 400 nits’ brightness. The company has powered this smartphone with 28nm Unisoc SC9863A octa-core SoC and is based on Android 10. For the optics, the Nokia C3 smartphone has an 8MP single camera, which will have an aperture f / 2.0. Also, an LED flashlight option will be available for night photography. The phone has a 5MP lens for a selfie, which comes with f / 2.4 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the company has given features like Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G, Bluetooth version 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, and micro USB port to this smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 3,040 mAh battery in this smartphone with a 5-watt fast charging feature. Nokia has categorized this newly launched smartphone as an environment friendly. The reason being, the body of the Nokia C3 comes with a durable polycarbonate shell. According to the company, the Nokia C3 smartphone will get 31 hours of audio playback and 7 hours of video playback.

There’s an express button on the left side of this smartphone to do direct payments in just one click. Nokia C3 weighs 184 grams.