Nokia Comes Up With Affordable Smartphone C12 At Just Rs 5,999. Check Features Here

This smartphone will be available in Dark Cyan, Charcoal and Light Mint colours. The phones will be available for purchase online from March 17.

Nokia Launches Affordable Smartphone c12 In India: Nokia has come up with an affordable smartphone –C12– which will cost only Rs 5,999. HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Monday announced the launch of its new budget smartphone — ‘C12’ in India. This smartphone will be available in Dark Cyan, Charcoal and Light Mint colours. The phones will be available for purchase online from March 17.

“Nokia C12 further embodies the Nokia Smartphone Promise- Ad-free Android Experience, longer battery life, European design, two times more safe & secure, and of course, a one-year replacement guarantee for extra peace of mind. It comes with Octa-Core processor and virtual memory extension for enhanced user experience,” Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President – India & MENA, HMD Global, said in a statement.

Nokia C12 Features

The new C12 brings elevated performance with Octa Core Processor, 2GB Virtual RAM, streamlined OS and enhanced imaging with Night and Portrait modes for both front and rear cameras. The phone offers a 6.3-inch HD+ display with 8MP front and 5MP rear cameras. The users will get 30 per cent faster app opening times because of Android 12 (Go edition). Better durability against accidental drops, meaning users can keep their phones for longer. The company mentioned that the C-series family ensures at least two years of regular security updates to keep users shielded from ever-increasing threats.

The Nokia C12 will be available in India exclusively on Amazon India. It comes with 2GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and there’s also 2GB of additional memory extension and support for up to 256GB of additional memory.

