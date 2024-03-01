Home

Technology

Nokia G42 5G To Be Available At MASSIVE Discount On Amazon Women’s Day Sale; Details

The phone comes in many colour options like Meteor Grey, So Pink, and Lavender, with a waterdrop notch design and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Nokia launches its popular budget segment smartphone, the Nokia G42 5G smartphone, at a special price on account of International Women's Day Sale

New Delhi: Nokia had released the G42 5G smartphone on September 11, 2023, and later released a new colour variant, the So Pink colour, which was popular among Nokia fans. The Finnish smartphone manufacturing company has yet again decided to treat their fans with a special price offer on a new Nokia G42 5G variant on account of the Women’s Day Sale. The Nokia G42 5G will be live on sale on Amazon Special and the official HMD website for Rs 9,999. Nokia G42 5G will receive up to to two years of OS update support from the company.

Check out all the details of the new version of the Nokia G42 5G smartphone.

Nokia G42 5G: Features and Specifications

The Nokia G42 5G smartphone offers a range of features and specifications, including:

Display : It features a 6.56-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, a brightness of 450 nits, and a 90 Hz refresh rate .

Design : The phone comes in colours like Meteor Grey, So Pink and Lavender, with a waterdrop notch design and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection .

Performance : Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor clocked at 2.2 GHz, the Nokia G42 5G offers smooth performance. It has 6 GB of RAM and runs on Android v13 .

Camera : The phone boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has an 8 MP front camera .

Battery : Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, the Nokia G42 5G supports fast charging up to 20W .

Storage : The device comes with options for either 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card .

Connectivity: It supports various connectivity options, including dual SIM, 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C .

The Nokia G42 5G is a mid-range smartphone offering competitive features like a large display, decent camera setup, good performance, and ample storage options at an affordable price point.

Nokia G42 5G: Price, Availability

The Nokia G42 5G was launched in India on September 11, 2023, and was live on sale on Amazon as well as its official HMD website. Here are the details:

Price : The Nokia G42 5G is priced at Rs 12,499 for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage . A new variant with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage has been launched recently and will be priced at Rs 9,999 in India .

Availability : The phone is available for purchase on Amazon India . The new 4 GB RAM variant will go on sale on March 8, 2024, in India .



