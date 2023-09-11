Nokia G42 5G Launched With AI Camera, Replaceable Battery, And More; Check Here

Home

The company has launched this budget-fit phone for Rs 12,599 and provided a replaceable battery for this phone.

Triple AI camera setup has been provided in G42 5G for photos and videography.

Nokia G-42 5G Launched: Nokia, Finland’s leading tech company, has launched the “Nokia G42 5G” smartphone today, i.e., on 11 September. This phone has a 50MP triple rear AI camera setup. The company has launched this budget-fit phone for Rs 12,599. Nokia has provided a replaceable battery for this phone. Also, the company has claimed that the phone will give 3 days of battery backup once it is fully charged.

Specifications and Features

Nokia has launched this smartphone with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB (1024 GB). The company has kept the price of the phone at Rs 12,599. You can buy this phone from the company’s website and e-commerce website Amazon from September 15.

Display: Nokia G42 5G has a 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The aspect ratio of its display is 20:9. Also, it gets a brightness boost of 560 nits.

Camera: Triple AI camera setup has been provided in G42 5G for photos and videography. Its primary camera is 50MP, with which a 2MP depth + 2MP macro camera is provided. This phone has an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Hardware and Software: For performance, this phone has Snapdragon 480 Plus Octa-core chipset, whose speed is 2.2 GHz. Android 13-based operating system has been provided in the phone.

Battery and Charging: For power and backup, this phone has a 5000 mAh quick-fix replaceable battery with 20W fast charging support. The company claims that the battery backup of this phone is 3 days.

Connectivity: For connectivity, the Nokia G42 has 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, apart from a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port for charging and OTG.

