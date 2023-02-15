Home

Nokia X30 5G Smartphone Launched in India. Check Price, Features, Prebooking benefits Here

Nokia X30 5G Smartphone Launch Date: It will go on sale exclusively on Amazon and Nokia.com from February 20, 2023.

New Nokia smartphone with 6.43-inch display launched in India.(Photo Credit: IANS)

New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Wednesday announced the launch of the new ‘Nokia X30 5G’ smartphone in the country. “We are delighted to introduce a flagship smartphone that is eco-friendly to its core. Moreover, Nokia X30 5G is our smallest eco-footprint device to date! We continue to strive for greater sustainability with each device,” Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global was quoted as saying to the news agency IANS.

Nokia X30 5G Smartphone Price

The new smartphone is available for pre-booking in Cloudy Blue or Ice White colours at a limited period launch price of Rs 48,999 in 8/256 GB memory/storage configuration, the company said in a statement, IANS reported.

The Nokia X30 5G is priced at Rs 48,999 for a limited time. The smartphone comes in two colours — Cloudy Blue and Ice White. Customers can pre-order the phone starting today, and it will be available for purchase on Amazon and the Nokia website from February 20, 2023.

Nokia X30 5G Smartphone — Overview

Smartphone/Device Name : Nokia X30 5G

: Nokia X30 5G Color: Cloudy Blue

Model : 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Internal storage, Dual SIM

: 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Internal storage, Dual SIM Smartphone Price: ₹48,999 ₹49,999 MRP (inclusive of all taxes)

Prebooking benefits worth ₹6,500: Get ₹1,000 discount plus Nokia Comfort Earbuds worth ₹2,799 and 33W charger worth ₹2,999 at no extra cost. Limited period offer. Shipping starts on 21st Feb.

Nokia X30 5G Smartphone Sale Date

It will go on sale exclusively on Amazon and Nokia.com from February 20, 2023.

Nokia X30 5G Smartphone Features/ Specifications Here

The X30 5G comes with a 16MP front selfie camera.

The smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor to optimise the potential of 5G.

The phone features a 50 MP PureView camera clubbed with a 13MP Ultra-Wide camera which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to capture content in even higher detail.

The company has promised three operating system upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

“It is protected by a big three years of warranty and delivers 3 OS upgrades. Plus, it’s designed for every-day life, with a robust metal frame and a tough display. The phone comes with IP67 dust protection and water immersion up to 1m for 30 minutes,” the company added.

(With Inputs From IANS)

