HMD Global has launched a new Nokia smartphone Nokia XR20 in the global market. This is the company's rugged 5G smartphone which was showcased by the company for the past several days. Nokia claims that the hardware and software of the Nokia XR20 smartphone will last a lifetime. The smartphone comes with a MIL-STD810H certified cover, which means the phone will not break even if it falls from a height of up to 1.8 meters. The smartphone is launched with a waterproof and shockproof body. It also comes with our years of monthly security updates and three years of Android version upgrades. Earlier, Nokia Mobile had tweeted an image of the back of the phone. In this image, the phone is seen with a case and a circular camera module has been given in it.

Nokia XR20 Price and India Launch

The Nokia XR20 smartphone has been launched in two colors – Ultra Blue and Granite Grey. It comes in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which costs $550 (approximately Rs. 41,000). The sale of the phone will be from August 24. The company has not given any information about the launch of the new Nokia phone in India at the moment.

Nokia XR20 Specifications

This lifelong durable Nokia phone has a 6.67-inch FullHD + IPS LCD along with Gorilla Glass Victus for display protection. The phone comes with an IP68 rating, which means it is water and dust-resistant. The Nokia XR20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone's storage can be increased via a microSD card.

Nokia XR20 Camera Features

Nokia launched this smartphone with dual rear camera sensors which include a 48-megapixel primary camera, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfie and video calls. The phone runs on the Android 11 operating system and the company will provide it with monthly security updates for four years and OS updates for three years.

The phone has stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone comes with a 4630mAh battery, which supports 18W wired and 15W wireless charging. HMD claims that the battery can last up to two days on a single charge.