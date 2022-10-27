London/UK: UK-based technology giant, Nothing has finally unveiled its much-awaited Ear (stick) after months of leaks and speculations. The tech brand claims that the Ear (stick) offers a powerful authentic sound experience. Speaking on the sidelines of the launch event, Nothing co-founder Carl Pei said, “As we’re about to cross one million products sold worldwide, I can’t wait for people to get their hands on our third product, Ear (stick). It balances comfort while delivering our most advanced sound experience to date. The case is inspired by lipstick silhouettes and features a unique, yet functional, twist opening.”Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Now In India, Price Starts From Rs 31,999 For Pre-Order Customers | Details Inside

Nothing Ear Stick: Availability and Pricing

Open sales for Ear (stick) start on 4 November 2022, across 40+ countries and regions, including the UK, USA and Europe at nothing tech and select retailers. In India, Ear (stick) will be available from 17 November 2022, on Flipkart and Myntra.

Nothing Ear Stick: Price And Specifications

Featuring up to 29 hours playtime, a 12.6 mm custom driver, and a comfortable half-in ear design, Nothing Ear (stick) delivers powerfully authentic sound with a featherlight feel, for Rs 8,499. Ergonomically shaped and tested on over 100 people, Nothing Ear (stick) feels weightless at just 4.4g per earbud, for effortless all-day wear. At 12.6mm, it is large enough to deliver rich depths, clear highs and bold details, while still being small enough for a comfortable fit. The equaliser curve is automatically tuned to the optimal level for the user, delivering perfectly punchy depths, every time. With the next generation of Nothing’s Clear Voice Technology, three high definition mics work together with updated algorithms to filter out louder background noises, amplifying your voice for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls. Ear (stick) features a redesigned antenna that sits further away from the face to minimise signal blockage. When you game on Nothing smartphone Phone (1), it automatically switches to low lag mode for incredibly precise sound and graphics match. It also connects easily to any Android device with Fast Pair. For ultra-precise gestures, press controls are located on each earbud and work even when your fingers are wet. Users can effortlessly press on the earbud stem to play, pause, skip tracks, activate voice assistance and change volume.

Nothing Ear Stick: All-day battery life

Users can enjoy up to 7 hours of listening time with the earbuds and up to 3 hours of talk time with the earbuds. The case packs another 22 hours of charge, for fast charging anywhere, anytime. Just 10 minutes in the case delivers up to 2 hours extra listening time.

Nothing Ear Stick Works Better With Phone (1)

Phone (1) makes Ear (stick) better. All device settings and features are directly integrated into Phone (1) for a seamless experience in Device Details. Effortlessly customise gesture controls and EQ settings like low, mid, and high frequency levels via Quick Settings. For all other Android and iOS devices, all features are available in the new Nothing X app.