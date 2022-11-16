Nothing Ear (Stick) Review: Looks Stylish, Sounds Decent

New Delhi: The Nothing brand, a recent arrival, has drawn a lot of attention with its selection of headphones and smartphones. The new wireless earphones, known as the Nothing Ear Stick, are the third product the tech giant has released. The earbuds have an impressive style that has become the brand’s signature. After using the device for a week, let’s find out what the latest Nothing Ear Stick offers.

Design

The first thing which grabbed my attention was its tubular charging case. The new Nothing Ear Stick comes with an intriguing design in a lipstick-inspired tubular charging case. To open and close the tubular box, you can spin it endlessly in any direction. But if you forget to close the case properly, it can accumulate dust.

Comfort

For me, they do fit comfortably as they appear to be roughly the same size as the boAt AirPods. The earbuds sits intrusively in the ear canal. Ergonomically shaped, Nothing Ear (stick) feels weightless at just 4.4 g per earbud, for effortless all-day wear.

Sound quality

While listening to Ammy Virk’s latest song ‘Chann Sitaare’, I could sense that the sound quality, bass, mid, highs, everything was satisfactory in quiet room. I also noticed that the sound was too sharp in comparison to boAt and Apple airpods.

Call quality

More or less, the call quality was satisfactory as the device comes with a decent microphone. However, if you are putting up in clamorous locations, you will have to struggle a bit to get voice clarity.

Connectivity

The connection was quite stable, besides few minor pauses while playing music. The connectivity performance on the Ear Stick was mostly good.

Battery

If we talk about battery life, it is quit close to the official claim. The earbuds ran for more than 6 hours. The company claimed it can last up to 7 hours. The tech giant also promised 2 hours of playback after a 10-minute charge.

Verdict

Though the half-in-ear design appears a bit outdated, the new Nothing Ear Stick can be a smart buy if you are smitten with its elegant look especially that lipstick-inspired tubular charging case. The device has good sound and call qualities, reliable battery life and reliable software experience. Overall a decent product.