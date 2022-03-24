New Delhi: London-based consumer tech giant, Nothing has confirmed the launch of its first smartphone — Nothing phone (1) this summer—which includes months from June and September. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform, this will be the company’s first smartphone and a second device in the overall product ecosystem of the brand. The first was the Nothing ear (1). “Nothing is more than just another phone manufacturer, we are creating an ecosystem of open and seamlessly connected products and services that will bring artistry and passion back to the industry,” Manu Sharma, VP, and GM, Nothing India said.Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max To Be Thicker, May Have Larger Camera Bump: Report

You’ve speculated, and now you know. Nothing phone (1) is officially coming. It’s unlike anything else. Summer 2022. Sign up for the latest updates on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7. pic.twitter.com/Lo4UPkk7MT — Nothing (@nothing) March 23, 2022

What does the company promise?

Nothing OS captures the best features of pure Android. It is designed to deliver a fast, smooth, and personal experience. The first preview of Nothing OS will be available via its launcher that will be available to download on select smartphone models from April. “Nothing phone (1) and Nothing OS combine the best of pure Android with our distinct design ethos and deliver a smooth, fast and personalised user experience,” said Sharma. The company said it wants to provide consumers a bloatware-free, open, and rich experience.

Nothing Phone (1) Features

Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform The smartphone will run on Nothing OS on top of Android. It will come with Google’s latest Android 12 OS. Leaks suggest that the handset will have a see-through design just like its ear (1).

Nothing Phone (1) India Availability

Nothing Phone (1) vs iPhone

With the launch of Nothing Phone (1), the company is planning take on Apple. “We’re building the most compelling alternative to Apple. If you want products that connect and work seamlessly together, the only choice is Apple. The MacBook, the iPhone, the AirPods, they are work together the way you want. But as soon as you leave that ecosystem for a Windows PC or an Android phone, it breaks down,” Carl Pei, the tech giant founder said.