Nothing Phone 1: The UK-bases tech startup Nothing is all set to raise curtain from its much-anticipated smartphone Nothing Phone 1 on July 12 at 16:00 BST which is at 20:30 IST. The company will live streaming the launch event on YouTube and on company’s website. The Nothing Phone 1 will be the first smartphone from the company which aims to target the premium smartphone buyers.Also Read - Apple's New iOS 16 Allows Users To See WiFi Network Password

Interested buyers must note that the Nothing Phone 1 will be made available through Flipkart in India. It is important to note that the Notify Me page is already live for the Nothing Phone 1 on the e-commerce portal. It’s likely that the phone will also be available on company’s website for the users to purchase. Also Read - Motorola Launches ‘Moto g82 5G’ In India With 50MP Camera, 120Hz display | Full Details Inside

Here are some of the expected features: