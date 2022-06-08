Nothing Phone 1: The UK-bases tech startup Nothing is all set to raise curtain from its much-anticipated smartphone Nothing Phone 1 on July 12 at 16:00 BST which is at 20:30 IST. The company will live streaming the launch event on YouTube and on company’s website. The Nothing Phone 1 will be the first smartphone from the company which aims to target the premium smartphone buyers.Also Read - Apple's New iOS 16 Allows Users To See WiFi Network Password
Here are some of the expected features:
- Nothing Phone 1 will come with Snapdragon processor and Nothing OS, company’s own operating system.
- Nothing Phone 1 would eye to offer the clutter-free smartphone experience.
- Nothing Phone 1 is likely worked around the previous generations of OnePlus smartphones that were minimalistic in design and user interface.
- Nothing Phone 1 might aim to get into the OnePlus’s stronghold, the premium segment.
- The phone might see the newly announced Qualcomm chipset, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 with up to 12GB RAM.
- The Nothing Phone 1 is expected to run on Android 12 out of the box on top of its own OS, Nothing.
- The smartphone may ship with triple rear cameras and a single selfie lens.
- Nothing Phone 1 could see the Sony IMX sensors, both in rear and selfie lens.
- The battery is expected to range between 4,200mAh to 4,500mAh with a charger inside the box.