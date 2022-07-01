New Delhi: Nothing is set to launch the phone (1), its first smartphone on July 12. Ahead of the launch, the London based company has confirmed the design and the name of the chipset that will be powering the Nothing phone. Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei has said that Nothing Phone (1) packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor. The Nothing Phone (1) will sold exclusively via Flipkart in India. Nothing is also in talks with Reliance Digital to sell the Phone (1) in offline stores. The new device is available to pre-order and follows an invite-only system for the initial sale period.Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Revealed | Check Expected Features and Price Here

Nothing phone (1): Expected price in India

Considering the features the Nothing phone (1) could offer, it is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000. The base variant is l likely to start from 128GB storage model. As per a recent leak claim, the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model would be priced at EUR 470, which is around Rs 38,700 in India. The phone will also be available in 8GB/256GB model at EUR 500 (Approx. Rs 41,300), and 12GB/256GB unit at EUR 550 (Approx. Rs 45,400). Also Read - Nothing's 1st Smartphone to be Available on Flipkart in India

Nothing Phone 1 – Nothing OS with Bespoke widgets

– No bloatwares

– Glyph Interface

– Symmetrical Bezels

– Aluminium frame#Nothing #nothingphone1

(2/2) — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 30, 2022

Also Read - Nothing's Phone (1) to Compete With iPhone. India Launch Date, Flipkart Listing, Specifications Here

Nothing phone (1): Availability or sale details

The device is not easily available as the company has limited stock. This is the first smartphone from Nothing and it has decided to follow the invite system that OnePlus originally introduced. Interested customers are require the pre-order pass in order to book the Nothing phone. For this, they need an invite code. People are required to register themselves on the official website of Nothing and get on the waitlist. The community members of Nothing don’t need to wait for the invite code to book the phone. After receiving the invite code, customers will be able to buy the pre-order pass via Flipkart.

Nothing phone (1): Design, Expected features, specs

The Nothing Phone (1) leaked specifications reveal a 6.55-inch OLED panel that supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Gorilla glass protection. The phone will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chip, supported by a 4,500mAh battery with 45W charging powers the package. The Phone (1) will reportedly ship without a charger, as leaked packaging info suggests. Nothing Phone (1) packs up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Nothing Phone (1) specs

6.55-inch OLED panel, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

4,500mAh battery, 45W charging

Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

50MP dual rear camera

16MP selfie camera

Android 12-based Nothing OS

It also houses a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary camera. It has a 16Mp selfie snapper on the front. Nothing Phone (1) has Glyph Interface and boots Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box, which is bloatware free and comes with a customisable widgets option.