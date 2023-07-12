Home

Nothing Phone 2 Launched in India: Check Price, Features And More

Nothing Phone (2) has been launched in India and globally on Tuesday. This is the second-generation flagship smartphone by the London-based company, founded by Carl Pei. Nothing Phone (2) is available in two colour variants i.e. white and dark grey and three RAM and storage variants – 8GB and 128GB, 12GB and 256GB, 12GB and 512GB.

The company’s first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1, featured a unique transparent back with visible internals and a quirky glyph interface, a design strategy that has been uniform throughout the company’s entire product line.

The base variant of Nothing Phone (2) has been priced at Rs 44,999. The other two variants are priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999. However, those who pre-ordered the device by paying Rs 2,000 can buy the smartphone starting today via Flipkart with an additional Rs 3,000 discount for Axis Bank card users.

Nothing Phone 2: Features and specifications

Nothing Phone 2 runs on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display The phone has an adaptive refresh rate that can range between 1Hz and 120Hz, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, along with SGS Low Blue Light and HDR10+ certifications. Nothing Phone 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with an Adreno 730 GPU Nothing Phone 2 is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It is equipped with three high-definition microphones and a dual stereo speaker setup. The Nothing Phone 2 is packed with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), The phone has a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor with EIS, a 114-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. The latter also doubles as a macro camera (4cm) Supported video modes on the Nothing Phone 2 include 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 30 or 60fps, and live HDR at 4K and 30fps. You can also record videos in slow motion at 480fps and time lapses videos at 4K resolution.

On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture for clicking selfies and making video calls. The new handset features the company’s unique Glyph Interface, which comprises LED strips located on the rear panel of the smartphone. Connectivity options on the Nothing Phone 2 include WiFi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, two ambient light sensors (front and rear), e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone is also claimed to support face unlocking, including when the owners face is covered.

