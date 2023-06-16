Nothing Phone (2) Expected In July: Take A Look At Expected Price, Specs And More

Home

The launch of the new 5G phone by the company will take place on the official website—nothing.tech. The event will begin at 8:30 PM in India.

Nothing Phone (2) will launch in India on July 11, the London-based electronics company said in an announcement. The launch of Nothing’s new 5G phone will take place on the official website—nothing.tech. The event will begin at 8:30 PM in India. The Nothing Phone (2) will be available for purchase on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Announcing the details of the launch the company posted a ten-second video featuring the phone’s Glyph light panel on the back, similar to their previous smartphone. “Come to the bright side,” wrote Nothing while introducing the features of the phone.

Nothing Phone (2) Features

Even though the debut is still a few weeks away, the firm has already disclosed some of Nothing Phone (2)’s primary features. The device will have Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced. Compared to its predecessor, the Phone (2)’s screen is significantly larger. The panel measures 6.7 inches and will function at Full HD+ resolution. It is expected that the company will provide an OLED panel in the front of this new smartphone, similar to the Nothing Phone (1).

The Nothing Phone (2) model will receive four years of security updates and three years of significant Android OS improvements, as per a report in India Today. This is a little less when compared to what Samsung’s mid-range phones are offering. Four years of Android OS upgrades are available for the Samsung Galaxy F54, which debuted recently.

Coming back to Nothing Phone (2), a 4,700mAh battery is expected to ensure that users can get a disruption-free experience and longer battery life. The device will have fast charging technology embedded. Although Nothing Phone (1) supports 33W fast charging, the company neglected to include a charger in the sale box. Due to the absence of a charger in the original model, it is presumed that Nothing will not include one in the Phone (2) box either. No details have been revealed about the front and rear camera sensors.

Nothing Phone (2) Expected Price

The price for the new 5G phone is estimated to be between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000, which is much higher compared to its predecessor. The Nothing Phone (1) had an initial launch price of Rs 32,999 in India.

