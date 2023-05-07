Home

Nothing Phone 2 With Snapdragon Chipset To Be Launched in India Soon, Details Here

Earlier this year, the tech company announced that it has collaborated with Qualcomm to equip the phone with the powerful Snapdragon 8 series processor.

New Delhi: Nothing is all set to launch its second smartphone in India soon. E-commerce platform Flipkart has teased the launch of Nothing Phone 2. To recall, the smartphone was first teased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The company has announced that it will officially launch the smartphone sometime between June and August.

According to the reports, the Nothing Phone 2 is anticipated to come with a transparent design. Earlier this year, the tech company announced that it has collaborated with Qualcomm to equip the phone with the powerful Snapdragon 8 series processor.

Here are some of the specifications of the smartphone:

The company has officially confirmed that the Phone 2 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 800 series processor.

Nothing Phone 2 is likely to feature significant upgrades over its predecessor, boasting top-of-the-line specifications, according to the teaser.

Nothing has disclosed that the Phone 2 will be a “premium” offering, indicating that consumers can anticipate top-of-the-line specifications at a higher price point.

It is likely that Nothing Phone 2 will be priced higher than its predecessor.

Nothing Phone 1:

Carl Pei’s Nothing is selling the Nothing Phone 1 at a discounted price of Rs 28,999 on Flipkart in the ongoing Big Saving Days.

The handset has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor paired with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor on the rear panel.

The Nothing Phone (1) offered a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with 60Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, haptic touch motors, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back panels.

The phone was powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

