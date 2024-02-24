Home

Nothing Phone 2a Leaks: Check Expected Release Date, Specs, Design, Features

Nothing Phone 2a is anticipated to challenge smartphones such as the Google Pixel 7a and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, as well as the Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing Phone 2a leaked renders. (Image: GSMArena)

New Delhi: Rumours and leaks surrounding the Nothing Phone 2a have been gaining momentum online with its approaching launch date. The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be a budget-friendly offering from Nothing, accompanying its flagship devices. While official details are still awaited, leaks and rumours suggest that the phone will be released in March, shortly after an event at Mobile World Congress on February 27. Additionally, various leaks have hinted at the design, specifications, and features of the Nothing Phone 2a, building anticipation among tech enthusiasts.

Let us take a look at the expected designs, features, and price of the Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a: Leaked Design, Renders

Conflicting reports and leaks have emerged regarding the design of the Nothing Phone 2a. Recent renders showcase a unique design with dual rear cameras placed at the top center of the back panel, accompanied by Glyph lights. The phone is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset and come in dark grey and white colour variants. Despite some confusion surrounding earlier renders, the latest leaks provide a clearer picture of what the Nothing Phone 2a might look like.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected Specifications, Features

The Nothing Phone 2a is rumoured to offer impressive specifications, including a 6.7-inch FHD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, dual 50MP rear cameras, a 32MP front camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. It is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging, and run on Android 14 with Nothing OS. Despite its budget-friendly positioning, the Nothing Phone 2a appears to offer competitive features that could rival flagship devices.

Nothing Phone 2a: Price, Availability in India

The pricing and availability details of the Nothing Phone 2a have generated significant interest among consumers. Leaks suggest that the phone could start at around $400 (approximately Rs. 29,900) and be priced slightly lower than its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2. In India, the Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to start at Rs. 24,999. The phone is set to launch on March 5 and will be available in limited capacity through exclusive channels like Flipkart in India.

