Nothing Phone 2a Now At Special Price Of Rs 19999 With This Offer; Know Details Here

Here are the steps on how you can avail the discounts and offers on the new Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a is available for a special discounted price on Flipkart. Here is how to avail it.

New Delhi: Carl Pei-led smartphone manufacturing company Nothing recently launched the Nothing Phone 2a on March 5, 2024. The Nothing Phone 2a features a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC processor chipset, and more. The smartphone is priced at Rs 23,999 in India for the base model and can now be availed of for a discounted price of Rs 19,999 on Flipkart when coupled with discounted offers.

Check out how to avail discounts and offers, along with the key features and specification details of the Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a: Key Features, Specifications

Display and Design:

Display: 6.70-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1080×2412 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1600 nits peak brightness.

Design: Features a transparent back, Glyph Interface with LED lights, and a sleek design

Performance and Storage:

Processor: Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor for Phone 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro for Phone 2a .

RAM: Available in 8GB and 12GB options for both models .

Storage: Comes with options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB for Phone 2, and 128GB and 256GB for Phone 2a.

Camera and Battery:

Camera: Phone 2 features a dual rear camera setup with a main 50MP sensor, while Phone 2a has a dual rear camera setup with two 50MP sensors. Both models have a 32MP front camera.

Battery: Phone 2 has a 4700mAh battery, while Phone 2a features a larger 5000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Additional Features:

Operating System: Runs on Android with no OS customisation for an enhanced user experience.

Connectivity: Supports Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C, dual SIM functionality, NFC, and more.

Other Features: IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and various sensors for enhanced functionality

Nothing Phone 2a: Price, Discounts and Offers

The Nothing Phone 2a is priced in the following ranges based on its storage, RAM configuration:

8GB RAM + 128 GB Storage at Rs 23,999

8GB RAM + 256 GB Storage at Rs 25,999

12GB RAM + 256 GB Storage at Rs 27,999

The smartphone is available on Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other leading outlets. However, to cater for fans, Nothing has also introduced discount as a part of the launch offer. Interested buyers can use HDFC Cards for online transactions to avail an immediate discount of Rs 2,000 and combine it with the extra Rs 2000 off using the exchange offer on Flipkart. As a result, the Nothing Phone 2a which was originally priced at Rs 23,999, can be availed of a discounted price of Rs 19,999 in India.

