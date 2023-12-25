Home

Nothing phone (2a) Rumoured Launch on February 2024: Check Expected Price, Features, Specifications

The Nothing Phone 2a is speculated to launch in February 2024, and rumoured to feature MediaTek Dimensity 7200 with 8GB and 12 GB RAM variants.

New Delhi: Tech company Nothing, led by Carl Pei, is rumoured to be gearing up for its next smartphone launch, the Nothing Phone (2a). While official details remain under wraps, leaks and industry whispers suggest a mid-range contender with familiar design elements and potentially competitive specifications.



Speculated Features:

Design and Display:

Transparency: Following the success of the transparent back design on the Nothing Phone (1), reports suggest the Phone (2a) may retain this signature aesthetic. Leaked images hint at a transparent rear panel showcasing internal components, although the extent of transparency compared to the Phone (1) remains unclear.

Display: Information regarding the display size and resolution of the Nothing Phone (2a) is inconsistent across leaks. Some sources suggest a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while others point to a slightly larger 6.7-inch panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Both OLED technology and an in-display fingerprint sensor are mentioned in various reports.

Performance and Hardware:

Processor: While not definitively confirmed, leaks suggest the Nothing Phone (2a) could be powered by a mid-range processor such as the MediaTek Dimensity 7200. This chipset, if accurate, would offer competent performance for everyday tasks and light gaming.

RAM and Storage: Reports indicate two RAM configurations – 8GB and 12GB – paired with storage options ranging from 128GB to 256GB.

Cameras:

Rear Cameras: Leaked information suggests a dual-camera setup on the rear of the Nothing Phone (2a). The primary sensor is rumoured to be a 50-megapixel unit, though details regarding the secondary sensor remain vague.

Front Camera: A 32-megapixel front-facing camera is a possibility for selfies and video calls, according to various leaks.

Software and Battery:

Operating System: The Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to launch with Android 14 out of the box, likely overlaid with Nothing’s custom Nothing OS 2.5 interface. This software experience prioritises clean aesthetics and promises bloatware-free operation.

Battery: A sizable 4500mAh or 4700mAh battery is rumoured to power the Nothing Phone (2a), potentially offering a full day’s usage on a single charge.

Price and Availability:

Launch: While an official launch date hasn’t been announced, industry experts speculate the Nothing Phone (2a) may debut at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February 2024.

Price: Leaked pricing information suggests the Nothing Phone (2a) could land in the sub-$400 range (approximately Rs. 33,200), potentially undercutting some of its mid-range competitors.

The phone’s official launch will confirm the details and hands-on reviews will reveal if the Phone (2a) can live up to the hype and establish itself as a worthy successor to its predecessor.

It’s important to note: All details mentioned in this article are based on leaks and rumours. Nothing has officially confirmed any specifications or features of the Phone (2a). We will update this article with official information as soon as it becomes available.

