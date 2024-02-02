Home

Nothing Phone 2a To Launch Soon; Check Expected Features, Specifications Here

Good news for all the Nothing fans, as Nothing has teased the new Nothing Phone 2a. With rumours of a new glyph design on the rear, here is everything you need to know.

According to Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis, the Nothing 2a is a clear upgrade from the Phone 1.

New Delhi: Nothing, the tech startup co-founded by Carl Pei, made waves in the smartphone industry with the launch of their first device, the Nothing Phone (1) in 2022. With its sleek design, vibrant display, and powerful processor, the Phone (1) quickly gained attention from tech enthusiasts worldwide. Now, Nothing is gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated follow-up, the Nothing Phone 2a.

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to build upon the success of its predecessor, offering even more impressive features and capabilities. One of the standout features of the Phone 2a is its 6.55-inch vibrant display, which provides a stunning visual experience for users. The phone ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis confirmed the upcoming launch of the Phone 2a. Here are the expected features and price details of the upcoming gadget.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected Features, Specifications

In the community teaser, Akis recalled how its Phone 2 was well received, but at the same time also acknowledged how the Nothing community was divided between the Tech Savvy audience seeking the best flagship experience, and the users looking for the Nothing experience while meeting their core needs. With rumours active around the device, here are the expected specifications and features of the Nothing Phone 2a

Key Specs:

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to come with the following specifications and features, according to the available information:

Display: The Nothing Phone 2a is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch display with 1080 x 2412 pixels.

Camera: The front camera on the smartphones will probably use Sony’s 32MP IMX615 sensor, while the rear camera system will likely feature a 50MP Samsung S5KNG9 1/1.5″ main sensor combined with a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76″ ultrawide camera.

Processor: The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset processor.

RAM+Storage: The Phone 2a is likely to come in two variants to choose from: 8GB or 12GB, with a minimum of 128GB of storage.

Battery: The phone is expected to come with a 5000mAh Li-Ion battery.

Operating System: The Phone 2a is expected to run on the latest Nothing OS 2.5 which is based on Android 14.

Other features: The Nothing Phone 2a is likely to feature a “Toned-down” Glyph Interface on the back enhancing its design.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected Price, Availability

The exact launch date of the Nothing Phone 2a has not been officially revealed. However, it is expected to be announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event , which is likely to take place around 26 – 29 February , 2024. Additionally, Nothing’s founder, Carl Pei, has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a will be released soon, and the company has an “exciting roadmap” for 2024.



Nothing Phone 2a Price Details

While the Nothing Phone 1 was priced at Rs 28,499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and went up to Rs 35,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India. As for the Nothing Phone 2, the price in India on 1st February 2024 was listed as Rs 37,999.

The Nothing Phone 2a is likely to be priced at around Rs 33,000 in India, but is yet to be officially confirmed by the company.

