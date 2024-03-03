Home

Technology

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Which Is A Better Buy?

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Which Is A Better Buy?

Nothing Phone 2a is all set to launch on March 5, and fans are all but excited. However, with its debut closeby, there is enough speculations if the new Nothing smartphone would fare better against its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2.

Comparing Nothing Phone 2 with Nothing Phone 2a (expected features)

New Delhi: Nothing Phone 2a launch is just around the corner, scheduled for March 5, 2024, and fans are brimming with excitement. The smartphone manufacturing company, Nothing, in a recent announcement, also revealed that the upcoming Nothing phone will be manufactured in India, and has also reeled in Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. While many leaks have suggested the expected specs of the Nothing Phone 2a, it has left a few fans wondering if they should or should not buy the new Nothing Phone 2a, over its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2.

Trending Now

In order to address this issue, here is a comparison between the expected specs and features of the Nothing Phone 2, and the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a.

You may like to read

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Specs, Features

Here are few differences between the expected features of the Nothing Phone 2a, with the already launched Nothing Phone 2:

Operating System: Nothing Phone 2a runs on Android v14, while Nothing Phone 2 operates on Android v13 .

Rear Camera: Nothing Phone 2a is expected to have a 50 MP rear camera with various features, including PDAF and OIS. Nothing Phone 2 also has a 50 MP rear camera, but with different specifications .

Battery: Nothing Phone 2a is expected to have a larger battery capacity of 5000 mAh compared to Nothing Phone 2’s 4700 mAh battery.

Fast Charging: Nothing Phone 2 supports a 45W fast charging, and the same is expected to feature in the Nothing Phone 2a as well.

Design: The dimensions and weight slightly differ between the two phones, with the Nothing Phone 2a rumoured to be lighter than the Nothing Phone 2 .



Unique Features: Nothing Phone 2a is not yet confirmed to support wireless charging, while Nothing Phone 2 includes this feature .

Sim Type: Both phones are likely to support dual SIM cards with GSM compatibility.

Water Resistance: While Nothing Phone 2a specs are officially yet to be confirmed, it is likely that both models are water-resistant, with an IP54 rating .



Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Expected Price, Availability

Price: The Nothing Phone 2a is rumoured to have a starting price of around USD 400 (approximately Rs 33,000), positioning it in the mid-range segment . In comparison, the Nothing Phone 2 is currently available at a price of Rs 39,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage .

Availability: The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to launch on March 5, 2024, marking its entry into a new segment . On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India on July 11, 2023, and has been available since then.



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.