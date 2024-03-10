Home

Technology

Nothing Phone 2a vs Realme 12+ 5G: A Detailed Comparison To Determine The Best Buy

Nothing Phone 2a vs Realme 12+ 5G: A Detailed Comparison To Determine The Best Buy

Two of the much anticipated smartphones, Nothing Phone 2a and Realme 12+ 5G, have recently made their debuts in the Indian market. But which is better? Find out more here.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Realme 12+ 5G

New Delhi: Carl Pei-led smartphone brand – Nothing – has recently launched the ‘Nothing Phone 2a’ in the India market on March 5, targeting the youth. The smartphone, which is loaded with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC processor chipset, is priced at Rs 23,999. Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Realme has also released the Realme 12+ 5G smartphone, which starts at Rs 20,999. Among other competitors in the same price backet, it is tough to select the best buy. To ease the tension, we have compared both the latest launched smartphones so that you can pick the best suitable phone.

Here is a brief comparison of the recently launched Nothing Phone 2a with the Realme 12+ 5G smartphone in terms of specs, features, and price.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Realme 12+ 5G

Specs and Features Comparison

When comparing the Nothing Phone 2a and the Realme 12+ 5G in terms of features and specs, here is a summary based on the provided search results:

Display: Both phones feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Nothing Phone 2a has a higher peak brightness of 1300 nits compared to the Realme 12+ 5G with up to 950 nits .

Performance: The Nothing Phone 2a is powered by the (much faster) MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor with up to 12GB of RAM, while the Realme 12+ 5G runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with up to 8GB of RAM .

Camera: The Nothing Phone 2a features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, along with a 32MP front camera. In comparison, the Realme 12+ 5G has a triple-camera setup including a 50MP primary camera, a telephoto sensor, and an ultra-wide lens, with a 16MP front camera .

Battery and Charging: Both phones come with a 5000mAh battery. The Realme 12+ 5G offers faster charging at 67W compared to the Nothing Phone 2a’s 45W charging speed .

Nothing Phone 2a vs Realme 12+ 5G: Price Comparison

Here is a brief comparison of the Nothing Phone 2a and Realme 12+ 5G based on price:

Nothing Phone 2a: The Nothing Phone 2a is priced at Rs 23,999 for the base model, which offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 27,999 .

Realme 12+ 5G: On the other hand, the Realme 12+ 5G starts at Rs 20,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The pricing for the Realme 12+ 5G is lower compared to the Nothing Phone 2a.

The Nothing Phone 2a offers superior brightness in its display, better performance due to its processor and RAM capacity, while the Realme 12+ 5G performs well in camera setup, faster charging capabilities and a slightly more affordable.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.