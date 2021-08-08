New Delhi: In a significant move, citizens can get their Covid vaccine certificates on WhatsApp within seconds. The move will greatly help people who are planning to undertake inter-state travel as many states have made vaccine certificates mandatory.Also Read - Good News: Now You Can Download COVID Vaccine Certificate Directly Through WhatsApp | Step-by-step Guide Here

The government on Sunday announced through its Twitter handle that anyone who wants to download their vaccination certificates via WhatsApp can do so using these steps:

Step 1: First, save the ‘Corona Helpdesk’ number: +91 90131 51515

Step 2: Now, type ‘Covid certificate’ and send on the number via WhatsApp

Step 3: Enter OTP received within 30 minutes to get your vaccine certificate

“Revolutionising common man’s life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds,” the Health Minister’s office said in a tweet.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says, "Get COVID19 vaccination certificate within seconds on WhatsApp." pic.twitter.com/bY0kHSHSfb — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

Earlier, the Covid vaccination certificate could be downloaded from Co-wIN Portal or the Aarogya Setu/Umang Mobile application. It could be downloaded after each dose (Provisional Certificate after first dose and Final Certificate after second dose).

The weblink for the Covid vaccination certificate is available in the Text SMS sent to the beneficiary after vaccination and successful updation of vaccination status in Co-WIN.