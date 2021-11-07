New Delhi: One Plus company took to its official social media and announced the launch of the new Pac-Man Edition Product, however, the exact details remain unknown. Without much disclosing the features, the company in a post, announced that the new product is ”coming soon” in India. As per famous Leakster, Max Jambor, the One Plus is preparing to launch a Pac-Man edition One PLus Nord 2.Also Read - Amazon Sale On Mobile: Check Today's Offer On Samsung, One Plus, Oppo, Vivo Smartphones

Another rumour says that the new Pac-Man edition One PLus Nord 2 will have Snapdragon 778G SoC replacing the MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC. However, in the Geekbench CPU benchmark, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 obtained a higher score than the Snapdragon 778G. Meanwhile, Snapdragon 778G is a more powerful 6nm chipset capable of handling gaming and daily tasks. Also Read - One Plus Watch Coming Soon: Here's What to Expect

Something you definitely won't 🙄 at is coming soon… pic.twitter.com/X0bcyIxEgY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 4, 2021

At Present, the One Plus Nord 2 starting price is Rs 27, 999 and is accessible in three color choices: blue haze, grey sierra, and green woods. The Latest Pac-Man edition is likely to be listed at different pricing. The OnePlus Nord 2 has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It even has a triple camera setup on the back, each with different megapixels. The Primary camera has 50 megapixels, while another megapixel features a 32-megapixel which can be used for selfies and video calling.

More Features of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G

It features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2.

It even has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The facility of face unlock is present in the device.

It supports Fifth-generation technology(5G).

It has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging through the USB Type-C port.

It is still unknown whether the new OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition will feature more changes other than the chipset. Earlier, the company was famous for launching its McLaren Edition smartphones. Recently, the company launched a new One Plus Watch based on the famous Hollywood character Harry Potter.