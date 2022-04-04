New Delhi: The wait is finally over for OnePlus 10 Pro lovers. The Chinese technology giant OnePlus is all set to start the OnePlus 10 Pro first sale from tomorrow and along with the Bullets Wireless Z2 and Buds Pro Silver Edition. These products were earlier launched in India on March 31. Interested buyers must note that the OnePlus 10 Pro will also be available for purchase on company’s website along with these two products. The OnePlus Red Cable users can get the Buds Pro and Bullets Z2 today itself.Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro With 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, Checkout Features, Price And Specs

OnePlus 10 Pro has been priced at ₹66,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. The 12GB/256GB variant will cost ₹71,999. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 comes at ₹1,999. The Buds Pro Silver edition TWS has been launched at ₹9,990.

Here are the key specifications of OnePlus 10 Pro: