New Delhi: The Chinese technology giant OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro on March 31 in India. The company took to Twitter and informed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched at 7:30 pm IST. OnePlus 10 Pro will feature 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

According to the reports, OnePlus 10 Pro is going to land in premium segment, beyond Rs 50 thousand, but will be interesting to see if the brand intends to bring an 8GB model as well or not.

"One budding entrepreneur. Five titans of industry. Half an hour to seal the deal. How will it play out? Watch the #OnePlus10Pro launch event on 31st March, 7:30PM IST," the company tweeted.

Here are the expected features:

OnePlus 10 Pro is going to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

It will run on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

The smartphone comes with a 6.7 inch QHD+ display having 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 10 Pro uses triple camera set up having a 48MP main lens supported by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens.

It has a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 10 Pro got a 5,000mAh battery along with an 80W fast charger.

The Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour variants are already confirmed for India.

There are speculations that OnePlus could also a new smart TV as well. It is said to be an extension of its newly launched Y1S. Maybe, the new smart TV would be known as Y1S Pro.