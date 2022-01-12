New Delhi: The much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, has finally made its debut and was unveiled in China first on Tuesday. The new OnePlus phone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with a revamped design and is equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display that carries a second-generation low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. It is the debut handset for ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. OnePlus has however not announced details about the global debut of the OnePlus 10 Pro.Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro Likely to Feature Dual-Curved Screen: Report

Features of OnePlus 10 Pro

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch second-generation LTPO AMOLED display with support for variable refresh rates (1Hz to 120Hz). This curved panel has a resolution of 3216×1440 pixels (QHD+), 525 PPI.

a 6.7-inch second-generation LTPO AMOLED display with support for variable refresh rates (1Hz to 120Hz). This curved panel has a resolution of 3216×1440 pixels (QHD+), 525 PPI. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The latest version of OPPO’s mobile operating system brings features such as HyperBoost for gaming and more.

The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging or 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging support.

It also has support for reverse wireless charging.

The smartphone houses a triple camera setup on the rear — 48MP+50MP+8MP. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP sensor on the front. All these cameras are co-tuned by Hasselblad with features like Hasselblad Natural Colour Optimization 2.0, XPan Mode, and more.

It will be available in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants.

It has been launched with two colour options — Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. The smartphone’s panels also have a sandstone finish like some classic OnePlus phones.

Price of OnePlus 10 Pro

The price of the OnePlus 10 Pro has been fixed at CNY 4,699 (approx. Rs. 54,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models that are priced at CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 58,000) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 61,500), respectively. It will be available for purchase in China in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colours from Thursday, January 13. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT 5G, Buds Z2 to Launch in India on Jan 14 | Check Features Here