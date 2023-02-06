Home

Technology

OnePlus 11 India Launch: Check Date, Expected Price, Specifications Here

OnePlus 11 India Launch: Check Date, Expected Price, Specifications Here

The OnePlus 11R will also come equipped with RAM-Vita, a feature that uses machine learning and AI to speed up memory reallocation between uses.

OnePlus 11 5G storage

Chinese technology giant OnePlus is all set to launch its most anticipated smartphone OnePlus 11R in India at the Cloud 11 launch event on February 7. Notably, the latest OnePlus smartphone has been confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Now, OnePlus revealed an important camera specification.

In a post on the Chinese social media site Weibo, OnePlus has confirmed that the latest smartphone will be packed with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor. It is important to note that the configuration is similar to the OnePlus 11 5G, which also features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX58 ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens.

You may like to read

OnePlus 11R: Here are of the key features:

The OnePlus 11R features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor

The upcoming device will be able to support RAW photo shooting modes

The RAW photo shooting modes will ensure that the sensor retains maximum information that can be processed later by the user.

The front design of the OnePlus 11R was also revealed by OnePlus.

The bezels around the display are also extremely thin.

OnePlus 11R will have a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution.

The smartphone will have a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, high-frequency PWM Dimming, and up to 1,450 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone is said to have a 120Hz Super Fluid Display.

The screen includes an ADFR 2.0 feature that enables the display’s frame rate to easily adapt between different refresh rates based on usage — 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is the first phone to feature the new display technology.

The smartphone will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

OnePlus 11R 5G will feature a 3D cooling system to enable a smooth gaming experience.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 11R will also support 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. The fast-charging technology is said to charge the OnePlus 11R 5G’s battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 25 minutes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.