OnePlus 11 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launched In India

OnePlus has officially launched its flagship OnePlus 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Hassleblad and more.

Delhi: Chinese technology OnePlus is officially here in India with a range of new products. In its OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event at Delhi, the firm launched OnePlus 11 with snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor on February 7. The newly launched model has been priced at Rs 56,999 in India.

More or less less the specifications are known as it has already been launched in China.

OnePlus 11: Price, Camera Other Specifications

The base model of the OnePlus 11 starts at Rs 56,000 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Similarly, the 16GB and 256GB variants of the OnePlus 11 will be available for Rs 61,999.

It brings back the Hasselblad branding we saw with the earlier OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro. The device offers 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 11 is packed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and comes in 2 colours- Titan Black and Eternal Green

The OnePlus 11 is packed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and comes in 2 colours- Titan Black and Eternal Green. OnePlus 11 supports 100W of fast charging, and it also supports dual Wi-Fi connection with almost 4x faster download speeds. The device also supports Wi-Fi 7, one of the first smartphones to do so.

It comes with a 3rd generation Hasselblad camera system with a 50MP primary wide-angle lens with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 32MP telephoto lens with support for 2x optical zoom.

It also comes with an accu-spectrum light colour identifier with support for Turbo RAW HDR. The phone also has a 16MP primary camera at the front.

OnePlus 11 Camera: -3rd Gen Hasselblad Camera -50MP IMX890 Main Camera with OIS -32MP IMX709 Telephoto Camera -50MP IMX581 Ultrawide Camera

The device will also get four years of Android updates and five years of security updates.

At the launch event, OnePlus has all set to launch at least five products. It has so far unveiled OnePlus 11 with snapdragon Gen 2 processor and OnePlus Pad with 5G connectivity.

