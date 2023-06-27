Home

OnePlus 12 Likely To Be Launched by End of 2023: All We Know So Far

Chinese technology giant OnePlus is likely to launch its next flagship smartphone under the number series by the end of this year. The OnePlus 12 could debut by the end of 2023, according to a tipster Experience More. It is important to note that the launch timeline coincides with what leakster Yogesh Brar tipped earlier.

Here are some of the specifications, as per the latest leak:

The handset may be equipped with a triple camera system on the rear.

OnePlus 12 is likely to be packed with a 50MP + 50MP + 64MP camera setup.

The smartphone is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The chipset is yet to be announced. It is likely to be revealed in November or December this year.

OnePlus 12 is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The device may offer support for 150-watt fast charging.

It could be equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The OnePlus 11 was launched in January this year. If the launch timeline of OnePlus 12 is actually true, the flagship launch could occur months before the usual timeline.

