OnePlus 12 Series Set To Be Launched Today: Check Expected Price, Features, Specifications

OnePlus 12 Series Set To Be Launched Today: Check Expected Price, Features, Specifications

OnePlus 12 Launch Latest Update: OnePlus is all set to officially launch its flagship OnePlus 12 series alongside the OnePlus 12R in India during the ‘Smooth Beyond Belief’ event scheduled on Tuesday. Interestingly, OnePlus 12 will be the latest flagship phone from the brand to be launched in India later in the day. Earlier, the phone was launched in China and now people in India and parts of Europe will get a chance to buy the powerful device.

OnePlus 12 Launch Date And Timings in India

OnePlus 12 series will be launched in India on Tuesday and the global event will take place at 7:30 PM in Delhi. Apart from this, OnePlus will also have a livestream for the event running on its official YouTube page and social channels.

OnePlus 12: Check Expected Features

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and up to 16GB of RAM in India and all other countries.

OnePlus 12 Series Price In India

According to the leaked reports that surfaced online and some experts on platform X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus 12 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be priced at Rs. 69,999 (approximately).

In the meantime, OnePlus 12R, which is a simpler version of the OnePlus 12, is expected to have the same price range between Rs. 40,000 and Rs 50,000, depending on the variant.

A recent leak posted by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X provided insights into the pricing details of the OnePlus 12 just a day before its formal launch. As per the leaked report, the base variant with 12GB RAM is expected to be priced at Rs. 64,999, while the 16GB RAM model will come with a price tag of Rs. 69,999.

OnePlus 12: Expected Specifications

During the launch event later in the day, OnePlus 12 is expected to be accompanied by the OnePlus 12R and the new OnePlus Buds 3 earbuds. It is believed that the phone will be equipped with the previous year’s flagship SoC, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and may also have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM as standard, and feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel.

The OnePlus Buds 3 could also bring other Pro-like features at a lower price tag, which should offer adaptive noise cancellation and probably a few more nifty tools.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.