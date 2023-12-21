OnePlus 12, Vivo X100 Pro: List of 5 Smartphones to Watch Out For In 2024

Home

From foldables to AI powered smartphones, 2023 had been a journey but the following year - 2024 promises to be a big one for smartphones, with several major brands launching new flagship devices

OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Redmi , and Asus among other brands compete with their upcoming flagship phones launching early next year in India.

From foldables to AI powered smartphones, 2023 had been a journey but the following year – 2024 promises to be a big one for smartphones, with several major brands launching new flagship devices. With January already buzzing with the hype for new flagship releases, these 5 phones are ones to look out for this month.

OnePlus 12

Perhaps the most anticipated launch of the first half of 2024 is the OnePlus 12. The phone will be unveiled on January 23, and while details about pricing and availability are still under wraps, we do know that it will boast the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, an improved display, better cameras, and enhanced battery life. The OnePlus 12 is rumoured to start at over Rs 60,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung is rumoured to launch its next-generation Galaxy S24 series in January as well. With the competition in the high-end smartphone segment heating up, the early launch of the Galaxy S24 hints that Samsung is ready for it. However, the Galaxy S series is always a major event, and the S24 Ultra is expected to be no different. Details are still scarce, but we can expect the phone to feature the best possible specs and features, including multiple AI capabilities such as real-time call translation, wallpaper generation and more.

Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo is another brand that’s making waves in the high-end market, and the X100 series is its latest offering. The X100 Pro is already available in China, and it’s a powerful and camera-centric device powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Xiaomi is the first to bring the upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor to India with the launch of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ on January 4th. This phone is also the first in the Redmi Note series to feature a curved display and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Asus ROG Phone 8

Gamers, take note: the ROG Phone 8 is coming on January 9th. This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and features a higher screen-to-body ratio with a punch-hole cutout. The display is expected to have a 165 Hz refresh rate, and the phone also has a new camera island and an RGB backlight on the ROG logo. It includes dual USB-C ports, one for charging and one for connecting accessories.

These are just a few of the exciting smartphones that are set to launch in 2024. With so many great options to choose from, it’s going to be a tough decision for phone buyers. But one thing’s for sure: 2024 is shaping up to be a banner year for the mobile industry.

