OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Which is Most Powerful Performer?

Check out the detailed comparison of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R with Google's flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro, from features, specifications, prices, and more.

Comparing the latest releases from Google (Pixel 8 Pro) and OnePlus (12 and 12R).

New Delhi: OnePlus has officially made its mark in the market with the launch of its premium flagship OnePlus 12 and a more budget-friendly option, the OnePlus 12R. With their official specifications revealed, the newly launched smartphones are being compared among themselves as well as other benchmark-setting smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Here is a detailed comparison between the latest releases from Google and OnePlus.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Which Is Better?

The OnePlus 12 and 12R launch on January 23 has hyped fans all around, comparing the latest releases of OnePlus with Google’s latest flagship release, the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Here is a detailed comparison of features, specifications, and price between the three powerful devices.

Display:

OnePlus 12: comes with an 6.82″ ProXDR AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4500 nits peak brightness.

[Verdict: Best in brightness ]

comes with an 6.82″ ProXDR AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4500 nits peak brightness. [Verdict: ] OnePlus 12R: has an 6.78″ AMOLED ProXDR, 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness

[Verdict: Tied with OnePlus 12 ]

has an 6.78″ AMOLED ProXDR, 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness [Verdict: ] Google Pixel 8 Pro: sports a 6.7″ LTPO OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 nits peak brightness

[Verdict: Good, but behind in brightness]

Processor:

OnePlus 12: is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

[Verdict: Latest and most powerful ]

is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. [Verdict: ] OnePlus 12R: sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

[Verdict: Still very powerful, but slightly behind the Gen 3 ]

sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. [Verdict: ] Google Pixel 8 Pro: was launched with the Tensor 2 chip processing chip.

[Verdict: Unique and optimised for Google software, but not as raw power as Snapdragon chips]

Battery:

OnePlus 12: packs a 5400mAh battery capacity with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging

(Verdict: Fastest charging overall )

packs a 5400mAh battery capacity with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging (Verdict: ) OnePlus 12R: comes with a 5500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging

(Verdict: Slightly larger capacity than OnePlus 12, but same charging speed )

comes with a 5500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging (Verdict: ) Google Pixel 8 Pro: packs a 5050mAh battery with 30W wired charging and 23W wireless charging

(Verdict: Good battery life and decent charging, but far behind OnePlus in speed)

Camera:

OnePlus 12: 4th Gen Hasselblad, 50MP main Sony sensor, 64MP telephoto (3x zoom), 48MP ultrawide (Verdict: Versatile setup with high-resolution sensors and Hasselblad branding )

4th Gen Hasselblad, 50MP main Sony sensor, 64MP telephoto (3x zoom), 48MP ultrawide (Verdict: ) OnePlus 12R: 50MP main Sony sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro (Verdict: Good main sensor, but lacks telephoto and ultrawide capabilities of OnePlus 12 )

50MP main Sony sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro (Verdict: ) Google Pixel 8 Pro: 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, 5x periscope telephoto (Verdict: Excellent image processing thanks to Pixel software, strong telephoto zoom, but lower resolution main sensor than OnePlus 12)

RAM and Storage:

OnePlus 12: 12GB with 256GB or 16GB RAM with 512GB storage.

(Verdict: More options and higher RAM than Pixel 8 Pro )

12GB with 256GB or 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. (Verdict: ) OnePlus 12R: 8GB with 128GB or 16GB RAM with 256GB storage.

(Verdict: Less RAM and storage than OnePlus 12, but still good options )

8GB with 128GB or 16GB RAM with 256GB storage. (Verdict: ) Google Pixel 8 Pro: 12GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage options

(Verdict: Lower RAM and storage options than OnePlus 12)

Price:

OnePlus 12: starts at Rs 64,999 for 12GB RAM option and Rs 69,999 for the 16GB RAM option

(Verdict: Middle ground in terms of price )

starts at Rs 64,999 for 12GB RAM option and Rs 69,999 for the 16GB RAM option (Verdict: ) OnePlus 12R: priced at Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM and Rs 45,999 for the 16GB RAM

(Verdict: Most affordable of the three )

priced at Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM and Rs 45,999 for the 16GB RAM (Verdict: ) Google Pixel 8 Pro: Around Rs 1,06,999 for 128GB Storage and Rs 1,13,999 for the 256GB Storage

(Verdict: Most expensive of the three)

Software:

OnePlus 12 and 12R: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14

(Verdict: Fast and clean user interface with some customisation options )

OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 (Verdict: ) Google Pixel 8 Pro: Pure Android 14 with guaranteed updates for up to 7 years.

(Verdict: Cleanest Android experience with longer software support)

Quick Summary

Out of the three powerful devices, here is a quick recap to help you choose your best fit.

OnePlus 12: Best for those who prioritise powerful performance, fastest charging, a versatile camera, and Oxygen UI.

OnePlus 12R: Best for those who want a more affordable option with good performance, long battery life, and are on a budget.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Best for those who value clean software, excellent image processing, and want guaranteed updates, and don’t mind the higher price.

The OnePlus 12 and 12R are available for pre-order; however, the OnePlus 12 will be live on sale on January 30, while the OnePlus 12R will be live on sale on February 6.

