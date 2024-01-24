OnePlus 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Comparing Specs, Features, Prices and More

Home

With the latest launch of the OnePlus 12, fans have been excited to compare the phone with Samsung's flagship of the year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Here is a detailed comparison.

New Delhi: Both OnePlus and Samsung launched their flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 12 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, recently on January 23, and January 17 respectively. This year, the hype around both these smartphones are on an all time high. So we took this opportunity to compare these phones and find out, which is better and how. Let’s take a deeper look.

OnePlus 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Features, Specifications

OnePlus held its grand launch event, unveiling the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus Buds 3, while Samsung Unpacked unveiled its Galaxy AI and Samsung S24 series with its premium smartphone, the S24 Ultra. Here is a comparison of the newly launched devices.

Display: While both devices boast large, high-resolution AMOLED displays with adaptive refresh rates, but OnePlus 12 has a slightly larger screen and higher peak brightness, potentially offering better outdoor visibility. Whereas the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a higher refresh rate of 144 Hz, giving an edge to competitive mobile e-sports gamers.

OnePlus 12: 6.82-inch ProXDR OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness

6.82-inch ProXDR OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 144Hz refresh rate, 1750 nits peak brightness

Processor: Well, coincidentally, both the OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra use the latest top-tier Snapdragon processor, promising peak performance for demanding tasks and gaming.

OnePlus 12: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with improved cooling system

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with improved cooling system Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3+

Battery: While both the OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have around same battery capacity, however the OnePlus 12 gets over with an edge with slightly higher 5400 mAh and faster charging speeds than the Galaxy S24.

OnePlus 12: 5400 mAh with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging

5400 mAh with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 5000 mAh with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging

Camera: Both the smartphones offer a quad-camera setups but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a premium 200MP camera which is likely to outperform the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 12: 4th Gen Hasselblad 50MP (wide) Sony LYT-808 sensor, 64MP periscopic telephoto, 48MP ultrawide

4th Gen Hasselblad 50MP (wide) Sony LYT-808 sensor, 64MP periscopic telephoto, 48MP ultrawide Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 200MP (wide), 12MP ultrawide, 10MP (3x telephoto), 50MP (5x telephoto)

RAM and Storage: The OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have different RAM+Storage combination to choose from, however the Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out with its 1TB storage variant.

OnePlus 12: 12GB or 16GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB storage

12GB or 16GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB storage Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 12GB RAM, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage.

OS version: The phones currently run on their own Android 14-based OS, the OneUI and the OxygenOS. But the Galaxy S24 does come along with the S-pen stylus (for anyone who’s biassed towards a stylus).

OnePlus 12: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 114

OxygenOS 14 based on Android 114 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: One UI based on Android 14

Pricing: The Samsung Galaxy S24 is priced at a slightly higher rate, and the OnePlus could prove to be a more affordable option to choose from between the two.

OnePlus 12: Rs 64,999 (12GB + 256GB) and Rs 69,999 (16GB + 512GB)

Rs 64,999 (12GB + 256GB) and Rs 69,999 (16GB + 512GB) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rs 1,39,999 (512 GB) (yet to confirm other variants price)

So, who do you think won the battle between the smartphones, the OnePlus 12 or the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

