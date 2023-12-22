Home

OnePlus 12R Details Leaked Online, Likely to be Launched in January 2024

Leaked details about the OnePlus 12R suggest its anticipated launch in January 2024, rumoured to be the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone in India and global markets Chinese market.

The OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to be launched in China on January 4, 2024.

Tech Giant – OnePlus is rumoured to be planning to launch its OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone, which will be sold under the name OnePlus 12R in India and other global markets, in the first week of January 2024. The OnePlus Ace 3 is projected to debut in China on January 4, 2024. OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 12 series launch in India and other global markets on January 23, marking the first appearance of the ‘R’ series beyond India.

OnePlus 12R: Check Features, Specifications:

Specifications for the OnePlus 12R have surfaced, indicating its China debut on January 4, 2023. It’s expected to showcase a metal frame with a refined texture and run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the previous year’s flagship processor. The smartphone may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display employing LTPO technology for a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, delivering a peak brightness of 4500 nits and supporting 2160 Hz PWM dimming.

The OnePlus Ace 3 might hold an IP54 certification and boast a circular camera island design on the back, reminiscent of the OnePlus 12. Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the device could house LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Expectedly, it may encompass a glass body with a metal mid-frame, host a 5,500mAh battery, and support 100W fast charging, running Oxygen OS 14 on Android 14 in India and potentially Color OS 14 in China.

OnePlus 12R: Check Other Details

Furthermore, predictions hint at a 50 MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera for photography and video communication needs.

Awaiting the official launch in January, the OnePlus Ace 3 (12R) has captured the attention of tech aficionados and casual users alike. Its enticing fusion of state-of-the-art tech, luxurious design, and possible affordability hints at a promising future. Whether you’re a dedicated OnePlus supporter or seeking a high-performing, stylish smartphone without a heavy price tag, the Ace 3/12R ranks a place on your radar.

