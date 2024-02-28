Home

OnePlus 12R With New Customized Genshin Impact Theme Launched At This Price

The new OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition features special elements of the game in the UI, including creative icons, new wallpapers, and a purple-colored user interface.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact was unveiled in a live event.

New Delhi: OnePlus, during its launch of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, revealed that the latter will be getting a special edition based on the popular game, Genshin Impact. While the new edition of the OnePlus 12R is much like the original version in terms of specifications, a few features of the smartphone do differ. The new edition was launched on February 28, 2024, and will be live on sale on March 19, 2024, in the Indian market.

Here are more details about the Genshin Impact edition of the OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition: Features

The new OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition features special elements of the game in the UI, including creative icons, new wallpapers, and a purple-colored user interface. The new variant also comes with a customised charger, a phone stand, a redesigned SIM ejecting tool, and many more features in the retail box of the special edition smartphone.

The price of Rs 49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage on the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact variant is set for interested buyers. The original version of the smartphone variant will cost buyer Rs 39,999, which is Rs 10,000 cheaper. On March 19, there will be an open sale for the limited edition OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact: Specifications

Operating System : Android 14 with OxygenOS 14

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Memory : 8GB/16GB RAM

Storage : 128GB/256GB

Camera : 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro

Front Camera : 16MP

Battery : 5500mAh with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging

Display : 6.78″ LTPO 4.0 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit color depth, 100% DCI-P3 HDR10+ Dolby Vision

Water Resistance : IP64

Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC

Security Features : In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Additional Features : Dual stereo speakers, 3D curved glass screen, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 2160Hz PWM dimming, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification

Dimensions : 163.3mm x 75.3mm x 8.8mm

Weight : 207g

Colours: Cool Blue, Iron Grey

Price : Starts at Rs 39,999 INR

The OnePlus 12R, also known as Ace 3, is equipped with a big 5,500mAh battery and supports rapid 100W SuperVOOC fast charging technology as well.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an open-world action role-playing game developed by miHoYo. It is set in the fantasy world of Teyvat, where players control a traveller searching for their lost twin brother while exploring different regions and completing missions. The game has gained popularity due to its stunning graphics, diverse cast of characters, and engaging storyline. Despite its positive aspects, the game’s fandom has faced criticism for being perceived as toxic, with some fans expressing negativity and aggression towards others within the community. Additionally, the game has generated numerous fan theories and discussions among players regarding potential plot twists and future developments

