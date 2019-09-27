New Delhi: OnePlus 7T, the flagship smartphone of OnePlus, has been introduced to the Indian market at a price of Rs 37,999.

All the Amazon Prime users must note that the sale of this model begins from September 28, 2019, onwards. The smartphone is available for sale at Amazon India, OnePlus India, and OnePlus experience centers. Notably, OnePlus 7T is also on sale in the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Here’s All You Need to Know About OnePlus 7T in India:

1) The starting price of OnePlus 7T variant with an internal storage capacity of 8GB RAM and 128GB is Rs 37,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 39,999.

2) OnePlus 7T comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display along with FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) resolution.

3) The rear camera of OnePlus 7T comprises a dual-LED flash with PDAF and CAF autofocus systems. The front camera, on the other hand, is of 16-megapixel with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

4) This model comes in two colours such as Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

5) The display of this model comes with a 402 PPI pixel density, 90Hz fast refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.