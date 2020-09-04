OnePlus 8T 5G Specifications Leaked Online: The wait for OnePlus 8T may be over soon as the glimpse of this upcoming phone from OnePlus has been spotted a lot of times. Recently a member of XDA Developers tore down Beta4 of OxygenOS for OxygenUpdater. It has revealed some interesting information, the most special of which is a photo of a device that is being called the OnePlus 8T smartphone. No other information about the OnePlus 8T is available yet, but it may happen that the company will officially shed some light on this phone in the next few weeks. Also Read - OnePlus Watch: Company to Debut in Smartwatch Market- Know Full Details

This image is a file that was spotted in the OnePlus Settings app called ‘oneplus.8T. web’. It is being said about this photo that this image can be seen in the About Phone section given in Settings. However, it cannot be said with certainty that this phone is only OnePlus 8T. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro May Come With Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM as Spotted on Geekbench

In the leaked photo, a punch hole can be seen on the phone’s display. It is given in the top left of the display like the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. However, in the new OnePlus, you will see a flat display instead of a curved. Nothing can be said about the back panel of the phone, but it is decided that there is no change in the button placement of the phone, and it can come in the OnePlus 8’s Glacial Green color option. Talking about other information related to the phone, it will get 8K video recording with SD card support. The company can launch OnePlus 8T this month. It is believed that this phone will come with a 64-megapixel camera and OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals design with four rear cameras

Earlier, the OnePlus 8T has been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench. It is being considered as OnePlus 8T or 8T Pro. If you look at the trend of the company, it usually launches the ‘T’ variant of the original model after 6 months. In such a situation, the hope of launching this phone this year has increased significantly. The model number of the smartphone seen in the Geekbench listing is OnePlus KB2001. The listing, uploaded on July 29, pointed to the phone’s processor, RAM, and Android version. The phone will work on Android 11 and will get 8 GB of RAM.

The second thing on the Geekbench listing that caught everyone’s attention is that Android 11 OS will be given on the phone. Google has not yet released its stable version. This new OS of Google is expected to be launched in the third quarter of this year.

Oneplus 8T Price in India & Launch Date likely to be announced by the end of September or in the first week of October.