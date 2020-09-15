OnePlus 8T is getting ready for the launch and many claims are being made about its features on social media. At the same time, its specifications have been leaked online. Recently a member of XDA Developers tore down Beta4 of OxygenOS for OxygenUpdater. It has revealed some interesting information in which the most special is a photo of a device that is being called the OnePlus 8T smartphone. OnePlus 8T might come with massive updates in its design and camera. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G Specifications Leaked Online: Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 865+, Price

According to reports, the Quad Camera system can be given in the rear for photography in OnePlus 8T. In its rear, the company can offer a 48-megapixel primary shooter. However, no statement or information has been provided by OnePlus on these rumors and reports. But if we look at the company’s old records, OnePlus launches two flagship smartphones in a year. The latest leaks from Pricebaba and OnLeaks showcase a 6.55-inch display with full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The leaks also point towards a punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner on the phone. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro May Come With Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM as Spotted on Geekbench

Another leak gives us a glimpse of the Snapdragon 865 processor in OnePlus 8T. According to earlier reports, OnePlus 8T will run OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box with Android 11. For better performance, the company can offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC processor. It can be given 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end variant will get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. But the new reports from OnLeaks suggests that the company will bring a massive change into its 8T. According to new leaks, the phone resembles much like Samsung A and S series. The phone will be upgraded to fast charging including 65W technology. The battery given in this upcoming phone might have 45000mah unit and can be charged in less than 30 minutes. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals design with four rear cameras

On the camera front, the leak suggests that the phone will have an 8-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera along with a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.