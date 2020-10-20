OnePlus has recently launched its latest flagship phone OnePlus 8T and now the company has worked on its next series, named OnePlus 9. Teasing the upcoming smartphone of OnePlus, Tipster Max J. stated that the code of OnePlus 9 smartphone is ‘Lemonade‘. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 5G Price and Specifications Leak - Check Details

Max J. Has shared a photo from his Twitter handle, in which the side angle view of the phone is shown. The most striking attraction of the picture is its background. Teasing the upcoming smartphone of Chinese smartphone company OnePlus, Tipster Max J. stated that the code name of OnePlus 9 smartphone is ‘Lemonade’. Max J. Did not provide any more information about this tweet, but while replying to a comment, he said that it is the codename of OnePlus 9 series. There have been reports about Lemonade many times before. About a month ago, XDA Developers reported that OnePlus is working on a handset named Lemonade.

This smartphone can be launched around April next year. OnePlus launched OnePlus 8 series in April this year. The launch of OnePlus 9 is still a long time but leaked reports have started making rounds on the internet. Nothing can be said about what features will be available in OnePlus 9 series. However, it can be assumed that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones will be launched in the OnePlus 9 series. No information has come out about whether the display of the phone will be flat or curved.

According to the trend of the company, two variants of OnePlus 9 series – Standard and Pro variants can be launched. Both these smartphones can be launched with Snapdragon 875 chipset. This chipset is to be launched in Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2020 in December. Being the flagship lineup, the OnePlus 9 Series can get a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, 65 W fast charging support with Snapdragon 875 processor. For photography, a 64-megapixel camera can be found in this phone. The company can launch this series after April next year.