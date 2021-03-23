New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited launch of OnePlus 9 series in India, prices and configurations od the devices seem to have leaked online. Notably, the OnePlus 9 series comprises three smartphones – the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R (limited to the Indian market). The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will also unveil its first smartwatch—OnePlus Watch at the virtual event, expected to begin at 7:30 AM. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus Watch Launch LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch

The OnePlus CEO had said that the company’s priority for devices is to offer “fashionable designs, provide seamless connectivity and deliver a best-in-class user experience.” “And the new OnePlus Watch is no exception. It will encompass: A stunning and burdenless design that separates itself from the crowd,” he said.

Though the company has not revealed the pricing details of the devices, the OnePlus 9, with 8GB RAM is said to be priced at Rs 49,999 onwards, while One Plus 9R/9E is said to be priced at Rs 39,999.

Check leaked prices of the devices here:

Devices Memory Prices OnePlus 9R/9E 8GB/128GB ₹39,999 OnePlus 9R/9E 12GB/256GB ₹43,999 OnePlus 9 8GB/128GB ₹49,999 OnePlus 9 12GB/256GB ₹54,999 OnePlus 9 Pro 8GB/128GB ₹64,999 OnePlus 9 Pro 12GB/256GB ₹69,999

The company is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series with 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are likely to feature a 4,500 mAh battery. Moreover, OnePlus 9 series smartphones will come with Hassleblad-branded cameras, as the company has partnered with the Swedish brand to improve the camera performance on its smartphone.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had announced that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a two-year warranty, instead of the industry-standard 1 year.