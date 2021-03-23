New Delhi: OnePlus has launched its flagship event of the year announcing the sale of OnePlus 9 series in India. The event was launched by OnePlus CEO and founder Pete Lau. The livestream for the event is available on the OnePlus YouTube channel. The price and specifications of the OnePlus 9 series were already leaked online. The launch of OnePlus 9 series comprises three smartphones – the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R (limited to the Indian market). Also Read - OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leaked Ahead of Official Launch. Check Rates of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R Here

Earlier, OnePlus CEO Lau had said that the company’s priority for devices is to offer “fashionable designs, provide seamless connectivity and deliver a best-in-class user experience.” “And the new OnePlus Watch is no exception. It will encompass: A stunning and burdenless design that separates itself from the crowd,” he said. Also Read - OnePlus Watch: Key Features, Specs, Design & Price Leaked Ahead of Launch. See Photos Here

Watch it here:

Also Read - OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei Launches New Tech Company 'Nothing', Check Details

Check leaked prices of the devices here: