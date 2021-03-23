New Delhi: All eyes are set on the One Plus 9 series global and India launch event which is expected to take place at 7:30 PM (IST). This will be the first time One Plus will launch 3 devices— OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R at once. In addition, the company will also launch its first smartwatch —OnePlus Watch. This will be the company’s second wearable device. Earlier this year, it had launched OnePlus Band with an AMOLED display. Also Read - OnePlus 9 to Feature Flat Display With Hole-punch Design: Report

OnePlus 9 Series Launch Event: When And Where to Watch

The OnePlus 9 series will be launched at 7:30 pm today. You can watch the livestream on the company’s website. One can also watch the event on YouTube.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Features

OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus 9 series with 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are likely to feature a 4,500 mAh battery.

The smartphones are expected to come with a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel with adaptive refresh rates from 5Hz to 120Hz.

The resolution of the screen is said to be 2K+, which is how the Chinese companies often mislabel QHD+ or 1440p.

A low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display is a special kind of backplane technology designed for OLED screens.

OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 8T. It will even get super-fast 65W Warp Charge support.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888, but the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset may ship with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.

