New Delhi: Smartphone brand OnePlus on Monday announced to launch much-awaited '9RT 5G' smartphone and OnePlus Buds Z2 this month in India. The virtual launch will happen on OnePlus India's YouTube channel on January 14.

"With just a few days to go, users can also register to get notified and receive real-time updates via the 'Notify Me' page, which is live on OnePlus.in and Amazon.in," the company said in a statement.

The OnePlus RT is said to be a rebranded OnePlus 9RT that was launched in China later last year. OnePlus RT may be available in Hacker Black and Nano Silver colours in India, whereas the Buds Z2 may come in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colours, according to reports.

OnePlus RT is likely to feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12B RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The device is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, the phone may house a 16MP selfie camera. It may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Buds Z2 may feature 11mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The TWS earbuds come with ANC support to reduce noise up to 40dB. There are three microphones for ANC as well as voice calling.