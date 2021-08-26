OnePlus 9RT Price – The specifications of the OnePlus 9RT have been leaked online. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to launch in October as the successor to the OnePlus 9R that was launched earlier this year. A well-known tipster has leaked information related to the phone on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The post claims that the OnePlus 9RT smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and will have a triple rear camera setup. Also, 65 W fast charging support will be available on the phone.

OnePlus 9RT Price in India (Expected)

The OnePlus 9 RT is expected to launch at a starting price of CNY 2999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, which roughly translates to Rs 34,300. The 8GB + 256GB model is likely to launch at CNY 3299 (approximately Rs 37,750), while the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant may launch for CNY 3,599 (approximately Rs 41,200). On the other hand, the Indian price of the OnePlus 9RT is said to be the same as that of the OnePlus 9R. The 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs 39,999, while the 12GB variant costs Rs 43,999.

Tipster Arsenal has shared the information about the alleged price and specification of the OnePlus 9RT on Weibo. A recently surfaced report claimed that the OnePlus 9RT phone will be launched in India and China in October.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications (Expected)

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 9RT phone will sport a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. A triple rear camera setup can be given in the OnePlus 9RT phone, which will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. A 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera can be given to the phone for selfie and video calling.

This phone can be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone’s battery can be 4,500 mAh, with which 65 W fast charging support can be found, the OnePlus 9RT phone can get Corning Gorilla Glass back cover, aluminum body, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and X-axis linear motor.