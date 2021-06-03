Following the path while launching OnePlus 8 series when company decided not to launch ‘PRO’ models with its T variant. The rumours are at the rife that even now the company will not launch Pro model alongside OnePlus 9T. It feels OnePlus is deviating from its own tradition when it launched OnePlus 7T Pro in 2019, but with 8 series, the company didn’t launch a OnePlus 8T Pro last year. We already had a look on OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro with fascinating features and specifications. Now the wait is all about the ‘T’ variant. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Series Launch: Price Starts at Rs 49,999 in India, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 50 MP Camera Among Key Specs

According to a leaker on Weibo via TechDroider, the company is likely to launch OnePlus 9T with 120Hz LTPO E4 Flexible Screen that we witnessed in OnePlus 9 Pro. However, the twist is OnePlus 9T may come with a full HD+ Display unlike OnePlus 9 Pro of QHD+ screen. The leaker also claims about the resolution of OnePlus 9T which will get knocked down to 1080p as compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro of 1440p. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leaked Ahead of Official Launch. Check Rates of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R Here

OnePlus launched two ‘T’ variant in 2019 including OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. After that, it only launched OnePlus 8T in 2019 and not the Pro variant. The leaker suggests that the company is in no mood to launch its OnePlus 9T Pro variant this year. But for the good news, we can expect Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Hasselblad Cameras, 65W fast charging, and other features same as OnePlus 9 series. As per the latest operating system trend, it can sport Android 11 alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on board.

If we look at the trend, OnePlus 9T may arrive with a price tag of under Rs 50,000 in India. However, all these specifications and price are just leak and rumours. We still don’t know anything much and the company has not confirmed anything about the launching of OnePlus 9T.