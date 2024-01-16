Home

OnePlus Buds 3 Set To Debut With OnePlus 12 Launch On Jan 23, Find Out More Here

The OnePlus Buds 3 can sport upto 48dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and is set to debut with the much-anticipated OnePlus 12 on January 23. Here are the details of the upcoming devices.

The OnePlus Buds 3 and the OnePlus 12 are set to launch together on January 23

New Delhi: Smartphone tech giant OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS (True Wireless Stereo) in India. The earbuds can sport up to 48dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and is set to debut with the much anticipated OnePlus 12 on January 23. Here are details of the upcoming devices.

OnePlus Buds 3

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of OnePlus Buds 3, the company’s next TWS earbuds in in India on January 23.

The Buds 3 are anticipated to be available in grey and blue hues, with a glossy exterior and a matte interior and case. The design of the buds and the case look similar to the Buds Pro 2.

The TWS earbuds will reportedly feature a 10.4mm woofer, a 6mm tweeter, and support 48 dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), along with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The Buds 3 are certified to a 58mAh battery, which boasts 9 hours of battery life, much like the Buds Pro 2, which extends to 33 hours with the case which reportedly has 520 mAh of battery life. The battery life, however, would last up to 6 hours if actively used with the ANC Noise Cancellation turned on, which can be extended up to 22 hours in the case. The OnePlus Buds 3 will feature multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and dual connectivity support.

OnePlus 12: Features And Specifications

OnePlus is all set to launch its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 12, which is ready to make its mark in the market. The OnePlus 12 will feature a 6.82-inch (1440×3168) display with 4500 nits brightness, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The phone is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back with 50MP + 64MP + 48MP camera, and 32MP camera on the front for selfie or video calling needs. The smartphone will be available in 2 variants with 12GB of RAM with 256 GB storage and and 16GB Ram with 512GB storage options. The phone comes with a 5400mAh battery capacity with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging options. The OnePlus 12 is expected to feature Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14. The OnePlus 12 is expected to be priced at Rs 69,999.

OnePlus fans are eager to see if the Buds 3 will be offered at a bundle discount with the upcoming flagship OnePlus 12.

