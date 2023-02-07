Home

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Introduced In India In Three Colours. Check All Specifications

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is here in India! Check out features of this elegantly designed buds.

Delhi: Chinese technology mobile OnePlus has introduced the OnePus Buds Pro 2 with a modern elegant design with a true tone unibody with matte and metallic material. The OnePlus Bud Pro 2 Will be available in Green, white and black colours.

They come with dual drivers with a 6mm tweeter and an 11mm woofer, which helps to deliver impressive bass. They are tuned by Dynaudio and they will also get LHDC 5.0 support in the coming days

