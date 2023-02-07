Top Recommended Stories

OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event: OnePlus 11 Price Starts at Rs 56,999 | LIVE UPDATES

The Cloud 11 launch event will commence at 7:30 PM IST, where, the company will launch at least five new products, including the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and a mechanical keyboard.

Updated: February 7, 2023 8:49 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

OnePlus Cloud Event: Chinese technology OnePlus launch a wide range of new products at its Cloud 11 launch event on Tuesday in New Delhi. The company raised curtain from its much-anticipated smartphone OnePlus 11 at the event. The Cloud 11 launch event commenced at 7:30 PM IST, where, the company launched atleast for new products, including the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro2, OnePlus keyboard 81 Pro.

Live Updates

  • 8:42 PM IST

    OnePlus 11: The base model of the OnePlus 11 starts at Rs 56,000 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Similarly, the 16GB and 256GB variants of the OnePlus 11 will be available for Rs 61,999.

  • 8:40 PM IST

    OnePlus 11 Starting Price

    US: USD 699
    India: Rs 56,999

  • 8:28 PM IST

    The OnePlus Bud Pro 2 Will be available in Green, white and black colours.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    The OnePus Buds Pro 2 has elegant design with a true tone unibody with matte and metallic material.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    OnePlus is also introducing OnePlus Buds Pro2 in India.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    The Pad comes with a one month standby ! 9510mAH battery – charges from 1 to 90 percent in 60 minutes

  • 8:23 PM IST

    OnePlus Pad: OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard are added accessories.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    OnePlus Pad comes with smart temperature control.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    OnelPlus Pad: This is a 7:5 ratio tablet with an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio, which is said to be good for reading.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    OnePlus Pad: The tablet supports 67W fast charging and it will come with a detachable folio with a built-in trackpad.

Published Date: February 7, 2023 8:32 PM IST

Updated Date: February 7, 2023 8:49 PM IST

