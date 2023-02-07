Home

OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event: OnePlus 11 Price Starts at Rs 56,999 | LIVE UPDATES

OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event: OnePlus 11 Price Starts at Rs 56,999 | LIVE UPDATES

The Cloud 11 launch event will commence at 7:30 PM IST, where, the company will launch at least five new products, including the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and a mechanical keyboard.

OnePlus Cloud Event: Chinese technology OnePlus launch a wide range of new products at its Cloud 11 launch event on Tuesday in New Delhi. The company raised curtain from its much-anticipated smartphone OnePlus 11 at the event. The Cloud 11 launch event commenced at 7:30 PM IST, where, the company launched atleast for new products, including the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro2, OnePlus keyboard 81 Pro.

ONEPLUS CLOUD 11 LAUNCH: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH THE EVENT ONLINE

The common public can also attend the event by buying tickets on Paytm Insider. Besides, one can also watch the event live on the official website and YouTube channel of OnePlus from 7:30 PM onwards. For all the announcements, you can also register on the OnePlus Could 11 Launch Event page.

