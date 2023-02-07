Home

OnePlus Launch Event LIVE STREAMING: Direct Link to Watch Online Telecast of The Event

OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch: All eyes are set on OnePlus’ much-awaited Cloud 11 event where the Chinese tech giant will launch several new products — the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro for Indian consumers. The event is set to begin at 7:30 PM on Feb 7, Tuesday in New Delhi.

ONEPLUS CLOUD 11 LAUNCH: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH THE EVENT ONLINE

The common public can also attend the event by buying tickets on Paytm Insider. Besides, one can also watch the event live on the official website and YouTube channel of OnePlus from 7:30 PM onwards. For all the announcements, you can also register on the OnePlus Could 11 Launch Event page.

ONEPLUS CLOUD 11 LAUNCH: WHAT TO EXPECT

The tech giant will announce a number of OnePlus products at the event, but the highlight will be the official unveiling of the brand’s two latest flagship offerings.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: OnePlus has designed the new earbuds to be the ideal companion for the OnePlus 11 5G, promising a full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal clarity. The company has claimed the earbuds will offer users a 3D audio experience.

OnePlus 11 5G: The smartphone was launched in China on January 4. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the handset will sport a triple-camera set-up with 50MP primary sensor, 32MP Telephoto lens, 48MP ultra-wide sensor. With a display of 6.7-inch AMOLED 2K screen, OnePlus 11 5G will have 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage capacity.

OnePlus 11R 5G: Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the 11R 5G features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor. The smartphone will have a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a massive 5000mAh battery which goes from 1-100 per cent in 25 minutes.

