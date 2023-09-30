Home

OnePlus Diwali 2023 Sale Announced: Check Expected Offers on Smartphones, TWS and More

Products like OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus Pad tablet are likely to receive massive discounts at this sale.

OnePlus Diwali Sale 2023: Chinese technology giant OnePlus has officially teased the OnePlus Diwali Sale 2023. The company has listed a slew of products that will be available at a discounted price during the upcoming sale. The OnePlus customers must note that the company has not announced the sale dates and deals yet. According to the company, interested buyers will also get additional benefits on their purchase using OnePlus App. Products like OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus Pad tablet are likely to receive massive discounts at this sale. The upcoming sale may also see deals on upcoming OnePlus Pad Go, along with OnePlus Nord Watch and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.

The Chinese phone maker took to X (formally Twitter) and announced that its Diwali special sale will go live soon. Notably, OnePlus will announce the deals on October 7, the same day when Amazon Great Indian Freedom Sale 2023 and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will go live for their respective subscription accounts.

OnePlus Diwali Sale: Key Details

The OnePlus India website has listed some exclusive benefits for buyers who will purchase products using the official app.

Among the expected lineup, the company has listed OnePlus 11 5G smartphone to start at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999, including bank offers.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G starting at Rs. 17,499, OnePlus Nord 3 5G from Rs. Rs. 28,999, and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G starting at Rs. 22,999, all including bank offers.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones are listed to begin at a starting price of Rs. 7,999, inclusive of bank discounts

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds will be available for sale at Rs. 2,299, including bank offers.

OnePlus has listed the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 at Rs. 1,349 with bank deals and the OnePlus Nord Wired earphone at Rs. 599.

With up to 18 months EMI options, users can also get free accessories on select models during the sale.

OnePlus Pad will also be available at a discounted price during the sale, starting at Rs. 36,999, including bank offers.

OnePlus Pad Go, which is likely to be launched soon, is also listed to go on sale, however, its official price will be released on October 6 in India.

For smartwatch, the OnePlus Nord Watch can be purchased at Rs. 4,999 at OnePlus Diwali sale.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro buyers can get an additional Rs. 5,000 off on the discounted price, which will start at Rs. 94,999.

